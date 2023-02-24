Insurer Hallmark Sues To Bar Coverage Of Cannabis Deal Suit

By Mike Curley (February 24, 2023, 7:54 PM EST) -- Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co. is suing cannabis company Cura Partners Inc. and several of its executives in Oregon federal court, saying its insurance policy does not cover an underlying suit over the sale of one of its subsidiaries to Curaleaf....

