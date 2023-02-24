Bulk Of Ex-Whole Foods Worker's ADA Suit Moves Ahead

By Grace Elletson (February 24, 2023, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Maine federal judge let the majority of a former Whole Foods worker's disability bias suit proceed to trial, saying a jury should decide whether he was unlawfully fired for requesting leave to manage his post-traumatic stress disorder....

