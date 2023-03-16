Hard Work Ahead For Mich. Firms To Boost Racial Diversity

By Danielle Ferguson (March 16, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Racial diversity among Michigan attorneys has barely increased over the last decade, lagging behind the national growth in lawyers of color, but experts say the state could be a model for the rest of the country if firm leaders are proactive in their inclusion efforts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS