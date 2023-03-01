Chief Justice Questions Fairness Of Feds' Student Debt Relief

By Jimmy Hoover (February 28, 2023, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court's conservatives, led by a skeptical Chief Justice John Roberts, unleashed a barrage of questions about the legality and "fairness" of the Biden administration's plans to forgive billions of dollars in federal student debt during arguments Tuesday. But it's still unclear whether a majority of the court believes the plaintiffs have standing to challenge the program....

