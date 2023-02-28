US Sues Co. Over Rupture In Rocky Mtn. National Park

By Nate Beck (February 28, 2023, 2:33 PM EST) -- A Colorado company should be on the hook for repair costs after debris from a 2017 culvert rupture in Rocky Mountain National Park caused damage to the surrounding landscape, the federal government argued, pointing to a more than 100-year-old agreement....

