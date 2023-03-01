Ex-Officials, Scholars Say Fla. Gov. Erred In Atty's Suspension

By Madison Arnold (February 28, 2023, 4:33 PM EST) -- A former American Bar Association president, an ex-Sunshine State attorney general and various law scholars say the Florida Supreme Court should reinstate ousted prosecutor Andrew Warren because the governor exceeded his authority when he suspended Warren last year....

