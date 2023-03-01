Jones Day Strikes Deal To End Ex-Staffer's Disability Bias Row

By Patrick Hoff (February 28, 2023, 5:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that Jones Day and insurance company Unum have agreed to settle a former practice coordinator's lawsuit alleging the firm unlawfully terminated her and denied her long-term disability benefits after she requested a medical leave of absence....

