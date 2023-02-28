Justices Say Del. Can't Keep Abandoned MoneyGram Checks

By Maria Koklanaris (February 28, 2023, 11:06 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed a major victory Tuesday to about 30 states challenging Delaware over possession of about $300 million in abandoned MoneyGram checks, ruling that the checks are governed by federal law and therefore go to the challenging states....

