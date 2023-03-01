Investors Sue Over 'Lowball' Buyback Offer In $12M Sale

By Hayley Fowler (February 28, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- A North Carolina utility manufacturing company is accused of forcing out minority owners with a lowball offer to buy back their stock as part of a nearly $12 million deal to sell the company, according to a new complaint filed in the state business court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS