Murdaugh Ex-Partner Tells Jury Of Anger Over Betrayal

By Cara Salvatore (February 28, 2023, 11:14 PM EST) -- South Carolina prosecutors on Tuesday closed out their case that lawyer Alex Murdaugh committed murder to distract from financial troubles, re-calling a former partner of Murdaugh's who insisted he was no longer consumed by "extreme anger" over Murdaugh's "callous" years of theft....

