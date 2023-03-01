DC Circ. Accepts FERC's Math — But High Court May Not

By Linda Walsh (March 1, 2023, 4:57 PM EST) -- With its Feb. 14 ruling in Solar Energy Industries Association v. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld FERC's method for calculating the size of a small power production qualifying facility under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act as the net output, or send-out capacity, of the project.[1]...

