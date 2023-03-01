Jackson's First Opinion Shows Divide Over Legislative History

By Jimmy Hoover (February 28, 2023, 8:33 PM EST) -- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson authored the first majority opinion of her Supreme Court career on Tuesday in an otherwise obscure case over "escheatment" law that saw her invoke the support of legislative history in a way that alienated four of the court's self-proclaimed "textualist" justices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS