KKR's Top Lawyer Came Away With $18.6M In Total 2022 Pay

By Hailey Konnath (February 28, 2023, 10:06 PM EST) -- KKR & Co. Inc.'s general counsel, who joined the company from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, received an $18.6 million compensation package in 2022, including a $4 million bonus and $14.4 million in stock awards, the global investment firm said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday....

