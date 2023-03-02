Ch. 7 Debtors Seek To Claw Back Daughter's Tuition

By Vince Sullivan (March 2, 2023, 8:14 PM EST) -- Two Chapter 7 debtors have commenced an adversary proceeding in their bankruptcy case in an effort to claw back $21,000 in payments made to a Connecticut university for their daughter's tuition, saying the payments were fraudulent transfers because they were made when the debtors were insolvent....

