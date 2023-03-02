LSEG To Return £750M In Share Buyback By 2024

By Tom Fish (March 2, 2023, 2:48 PM GMT) -- London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Thursday it is planning a directed share buyback from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium worth up to £750 million ($898 million) by April 2024 after reporting strong 2022 financial results....

