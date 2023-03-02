DWF, Stephenson Harwood Added Most Partners In Early 2023

By Marialuisa Taddia (March 2, 2023, 5:32 PM GMT) -- English law firms DWF LLP and Stephenson Harwood snapped up the highest number of partners in the beginning of the year, while Ince Group, Travers Smith LLP and White & Case LLP saw the highest number of top brass defecting, according to new data published Thursday....

