2nd Circ. Cans Leon Black Suit Against Wigdor, Rape Accuser

By Ryan Boysen (March 2, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- Leon Black — the billionaire ex-CEO of Apollo Global Management — won't get another chance to claim a woman suing him for sexual abuse and her attorneys at Wigdor LLP are actually engaged in a "fraudulent scheme" to extort him, after the Second Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court's dismissal of Black's racketeering and defamation case....

