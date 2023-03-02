Exxon Failed To Stop Racist Noose Incidents, EEOC Says

By Grace Elletson (March 2, 2023, 10:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued ExxonMobil in Louisiana federal court Thursday, alleging it subjected a Black worker to a hostile work environment after it failed to take adequate action when five nooses were found on an oil refinery complex over the course of four years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS