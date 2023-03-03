Shelter Says Wash. Anti-Bias Law Stifles Religious Freedom

By Lauren Berg (March 3, 2023, 10:23 PM EST) -- A Yakima, Washington-based Christian organization is challenging the state's anti-discrimination law, arguing that it has a constitutional right to hire only like-minded employees who abstain from sex outside heterosexual marriage, potentially lining up its lawsuit filed Thursday in Washington federal court for U.S. Supreme Court review....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS