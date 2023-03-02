Jury Finds Murdaugh Guilty Of Murdering Wife And Son

By Cara Salvatore (March 2, 2023, 7:11 PM EST) -- A South Carolina jury found attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty Thursday of murdering his wife and son to allegedly divert attention from what prosecutors said was a "gathering storm" of trouble after years of theft from his law firm and clients....

