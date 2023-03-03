UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (March 3, 2023, 6:49 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen law firm Greenberg Traurig sued in a professional negligence claim from the special purpose vehicle set up for litigation concerning Cambridge Analytica, Greek bank Piraeus sue the founder of Montenegrin financial corporation Atlas Group, and Scotland's health boards go head-to-head with Advanz Pharma over its breaches of competition law....

