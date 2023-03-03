GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (March 3, 2023, 4:36 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors are going to require companies in settlements to implement pay systems that promote compliance, while they also will encourage clawing back money from employees who broke the law. Speaking of breaking the law, telecom giant Ericsson has agreed to pay another $207 million for breaching its previous bribery settlement with the feds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS