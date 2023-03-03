Any Way You Slice It, 'Gruyere' Is Just Cheese, 4th Circ. Says

By Hayley Fowler (March 3, 2023, 6:10 PM EST) -- Swiss and French industry groups failed to convince the Fourth Circuit that gruyere cheese should only be labeled as such if it comes from a specific region in Europe, with a three-judge panel ruling Friday the term is too generic to warrant such a narrow certification....

