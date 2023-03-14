Catching Up On Patent Litigation With Judge Albright

By Dani Kass (March 14, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's reputation as a go-to jurist for patent owners has been left in limbo as the Western District of Texas adjusts to a rule making it harder for any one judge to amass patent suits. In a wide-ranging recent interview with Law360, the former patent litigator discusses how that rule is playing out, what jury trials have been like and why his dog has an unusual name....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS