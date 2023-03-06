Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 6, 2023, 3:26 PM EST) -- Shareholders of AMC Entertainment, Rocket Mortgage and UpHealth saw their cases move forward in Delaware's Court of Chancery last week; shareholders of Meta Platforms and McDonald's had their suits tossed; and shareholders of MultiPlan Corp., Viacom Inc. and Charter Communications Inc., struck three separate deals to end their suits in settlements worth more than $243 million....

