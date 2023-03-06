NY Courts Ordered To Rehire Workers Fired Over Vax Refusal

By Frank G. Runyeon (March 6, 2023, 11:08 AM EST) -- The New York Public Employment Relations Board struck down the state court system's COVID-19 testing and vaccine mandate and wiped out disciplinary actions taken against employees, ordering fired workers to be rehired with back pay, according to a decision released Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS