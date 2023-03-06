2 Justices Say High Court No Place For 'Offended Observers'

By Jess Krochtengel (March 6, 2023, 3:58 PM EST) -- Two of the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices on Monday called for an end to the legal doctrine that recognizes "offended observers" have standing to sue for alleged violations of the First Amendment's establishment clause, though they staked out different positions on when the court should take up the issue....

