Orrick Nabs Patent Pro From Reichman Jorgensen

By Jasmin Jackson (March 6, 2023, 8:08 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has hired a former Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP patent litigator with over eight years of experience on major cases, including an infringement suit against Amazon before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, to boost its global intellectual property team....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS