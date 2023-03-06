Ohio Judge Who Fired Jewish Staff Atty Seeks New Trial

By Eric Heisig (March 6, 2023, 3:19 PM EST) -- An Ohio judge hit with a $1.1 million verdict after he was found liable for firing his Jewish staff attorney and magistrate because she wanted time off time during the High Holidays said the judgment against him should be reversed because the trial evidence does not support the jury's finding....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS