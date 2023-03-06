Fed. Circ. Squints To Find Wrinkle Treatment Differences

By Dani Kass (March 6, 2023, 10:44 PM EST) -- A dispute over whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board correctly invalidated a patent for smoothing out wrinkles seemed to have the opposite effect Monday at the Federal Circuit, with the judges confused by whether the claim construction questions being presented by attorneys for Medytox Inc. and Galderma SA actually had any impact on the case....

