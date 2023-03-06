Insurer Says Ohio Agent Used Google Ads To Steal Clients

By Ryan Harroff (March 6, 2023, 5:12 PM EST) -- Insurance King Agency Inc. took an insurance agent and his company to Ohio federal court claiming they put "insurance king" in their search terms with Google Adwords to dupe potential Insurance King customers into giving them their business instead....

