Fed. Circ. Lets PQA Drop Petition Without Paying VLSI Fees

By Ryan Davis (March 6, 2023, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday granted Patent Quality Assurance LLC's motion to dismiss a mandamus petition challenging sanctions against it in a Patent Trial and Appeal Board dispute with VLSI Technology LLC, but said PQA didn't have to pay VLSI's fees....

