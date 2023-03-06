Alameda Research Sues Grayscale In Del. To Unlock $9B

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 6, 2023, 9:15 PM EST) -- Alameda Research Ltd., the cryptocurrency hedge fund founded by Sam Bankman-Fried that is now in Chapter 11, sued digital currency asset manager Grayscale Investments LLC in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Monday, alleging "exorbitant" fees and a "brazen abuse" of control over nearly $19 billion of digital assets....

