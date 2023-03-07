Clariant Shakes Off Warehouse Clerk's Bias Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 7, 2023, 5:50 PM EST) -- Swiss chemical company Clariant has defeated a former plastic plant employee's claim that her firing was discriminatory, after a Michigan federal judge found that the woman's male coworkers had different skills and therefore their treatment couldn't be compared to hers....

