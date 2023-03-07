LeClairRyan Board Members Settle Trustee Clawback Claims

By Andrew Strickler (March 7, 2023, 4:45 PM EST) -- The trustee for the defunct LeClairRyan has reached a round of settlements with the firm's last president and a handful of ex-board members, all of whom were accused of draining millions from the teetering business in its last years and helping drive it into bankruptcy....

