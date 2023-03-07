Calif. Atty Faces Discipline For 'Shoot' BLM Protesters Tweets

By Dorothy Atkins (March 7, 2023, 4:47 PM EST) -- The California state bar has filed disciplinary charges against a Los Angeles employment attorney who repeatedly wrote on Twitter that Black Lives Matter protesters, as well as journalists who were covering the nationwide protests, should be shot and killed during the days following George Floyd's death....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS