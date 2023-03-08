Moderna Tries To Kick Ex-Judge Out Of COVID Vax IP Row

By Andrew Karpan (March 8, 2023, 10:47 PM EST) -- Moderna has responded to arguments from a former top federal judge, among other legal academics and pharmaceutical trade organizations that are weighing in on a billion-dollar patent lawsuit over the ownership of the mRNA platform behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines, by asking a federal judge in Delaware to disregard those arguments entirely....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS