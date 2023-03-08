Attys Seek $6M Fees For Steering $30M ProPetro Investor Deal

By Katryna Perera (March 8, 2023, 10:20 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Grant & Eisenhofer PA attorneys asked a Texas federal judge for $6 million in fees for representing investors in a $30 million settlement with oilfield services company ProPetro Holding Corp. over claims that allegedly false and misleading statements by the company and its executives contributed to a stock price decline....

