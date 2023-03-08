Petrobras Tells DC Circ. FSIA Bars Investor Fraud Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (March 8, 2023, 6:43 PM EST) -- Petrobras is urging the D.C. Circuit to overturn a ruling that it deceived investors into financing a company formed for an oil drilling venture that collapsed after it was found to be part of a bribery scheme, arguing that the company should be immune under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS