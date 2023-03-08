Ohio College's Insurer Wants Out Of Wrongful Death Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (March 8, 2023, 8:17 PM EST) -- An insurer for an Ohio college is asking a federal court to rule it has no coverage obligations to the college or one of its police officers in an underlying suit accusing the officer of wrongfully killing a man, arguing that its policy's "law enforcement activity" exclusion precludes coverage....

