Halo Gets Interest But Not New Trial After Yearslong IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (March 8, 2023, 10:29 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge has refused to extend Halo Electronics' nearly 16-year patent dispute over hardware packaging after the technology maker scored seven-figure damages back in 2012, denying the company's bid for a new trial on damages but agreeing to grant prejudgment interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS