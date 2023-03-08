Ex-SEC Commissioner Lee Joins Whistleblower Law Boutique

By Katryna Perera (March 8, 2023, 9:13 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Allison Herren Lee is joining Kohn Kohn & Colapinto LLP as of counsel after serving nearly two decades with the regulator, during which she championed environmental, social and governance issues and protections for whistleblowers....

