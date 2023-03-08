AmEx Could Face Shareholder Vote On Abortion Ban Risks

By Jessica Corso (March 8, 2023, 10:19 PM EST) -- Shareholders of American Express Co. may soon be asked whether they want to know about the impact of abortion bans on the company after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declined to grant the credit card company permission to leave an activist proposal off its 2023 proxy statement....

