Colo. Panel Doubts Pot License Move Lets Receiver Flee Case

By Daniel Ducassi (March 8, 2023, 10:32 PM EST) -- A Colorado appeals panel on Wednesday did not seem to buy a court-appointed receiver's argument that it could automatically discharge itself from overseeing a marijuana business by surrendering a state pot license, with one judge saying the license was needed only to run the business, not act as receiver over it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS