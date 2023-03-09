4 Things To Know About Trump Atty's Censure For 2020 Lies

By Hannah Albarazi (March 9, 2023, 11:41 PM EST) -- A high-profile attorney for former President Donald Trump has been publicly reprimanded in Colorado after admitting to lying about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, but the outcome has left some feeling she got off too easy....

