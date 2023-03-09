Reform Groups Add To Pressure On Justices For Ethics Rules

By Jack Rodgers (March 9, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- A pair of legal ethics reform groups released a draft code of conduct for the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, aimed at providing clear guidance on when justices should recuse themselves and when they would have to publicly explain their decisions to step aside from hearing certain matters....

