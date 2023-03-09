Las Vegas Biofuel Plant Hits Ch. 11 With $186M Debt

By Rick Archer (March 9, 2023, 11:33 AM EST) -- Biofuels company Ryze Renewables II filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday with $186.4 million in debt, blaming cost overruns in the construction of its Las Vegas refinery....

