Fed's Barr Says Strong Fundamentals Can Curb Crypto Risks

By Jon Hill (March 9, 2023, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve's top supervision official said Thursday that cryptocurrency-related risks to the banking system can be mitigated with traditional regulation, but acknowledged that smaller banks' vulnerability to some of those risks hasn't always been fully appreciated. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS