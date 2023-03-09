Health Software Co. Says Ex-CEO Swiped Trade Secrets

By Daniel Ducassi (March 9, 2023, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Colorado health care software company filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday accusing its former CEO of stealing trade secrets to start his own company, including key parts of a programming program "worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars."...

