Ford Must Face Plant Supervisor's Racial Harassment Claims

By Danielle Ferguson (March 9, 2023, 8:45 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday renewed a former Ford employee's claims that a co-worker harassed her because of her race, after the Sixth Circuit ordered the district court to reconsider whether Ford was aware of the alleged harassment and should have stepped in....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS